Conventional methods of treating hypothyroidism involve thyroid hormone replacement medication. But medicines can have side-effects and lead to more symptoms. Natural remedies fit better into overall lifestyle. Hypothyroidism is an endocrine disorder in which the thyroid gland does not produce the required amount of the thyroid hormone. The goal of natural remedies is to fix the cause of hypothyroidism. Poor diet, stress, or missing nutrients in your body are the most common reason of starting of thyroid problems. Using herbal supplements and other natural remedies could be helpful to a person, if he/she isn’t responding well to standard medicine. Here are five natural remedies that you can add to your treatment plan.