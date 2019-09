1 / 6

Hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid is a type of thyrotoxicosis. In this condition, the thyroid gland produces an abnormal amount of the thyroid hormone. There are various reasons behind this but the most common cause is body heat. A cold environment can trigger the release of thyroid hormone, as it helps produce heat within the body. The symptoms of hyperthyroidism are sweating, anxiety, unintentional weight loss, frequent bowel movements, muscle weakness and difficulty sleeping. Eating food items will not treat hyperthyroidism but can help fight the undying condition. Food plays an important role in the secretion of thyroid hormone. Here are some foods that can help you in dealing with this disorder.