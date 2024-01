Ginger Tea Blend









Prepare a ginger tea blend by soaking half a teaspoon each of fennel seeds, cinnamon, ginger powder, and a little clove in hot water for 10 minutes. Drink this soothing tea to reduce fever discomfort. Note that ginger and aspirin should not be consumed together.