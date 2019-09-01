1 / 5

Also known as high blood pressure, hypertension is basically a health condition which occurs when your blood exerts excess pressure on your artery walls than required. Your blood pressure depends on how much blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance the blood flow experiences from the arteries. A blood pressure is considered as normal if it is below 120/80 mm Hg. However, your blood pressure will be called as elevated if it ranges from 130-139 systolic or 80-89 mm Hg diastolic. Hypertension usually doesn’t bring any symptoms. In case you are experiencing some, they may include headaches, shortness of breath or nosebleeds. There are various risk factors associated with hypertension. Some of these include old age, race, family history, tobacco use, having too much salt, drinking alcohol, stress etc. Uncontrolled high blood pressure may lead o various health complications such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, metabolic syndrome, dementia etc. Though there are various medical ways to lower your blood pressure, in case you wish to adopt natural ways, you have reached the right place. Here is a list of yoga exercises than help you manage your blood pressure.