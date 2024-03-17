  • ENG

Hypertension Management Tips: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Control High Blood Pressure

Here are five fantastic Ayurvedic home remedies to help keep your hypertension at bay the natural way. Navigate through the olden, enriched practices that offer natural control over high blood pressure.

Written by Ankit Kumar | Updated : March 17, 2024 3:01 PM IST

5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Control High Blood Pressure.

Stress affects everyone in today's fast paced life regardless of their age and profession. Earlier Hypertension was only heard in the elders but today it has engulfed ¼ th of the total population of the globe. Be it homemakers, students, professionals, hypertension has its impact on every category. Blood pressure is the parameter to measure optimum blood flow to and from the heart. A healthy heart blood pressure measured around 90/60 mm hHg to 120/80 mm Hg and considered a healthy blood pressure value. Ayurveda suggests a holistic approach to counter high blood pressure through natural home remedies and effective lifestyle adjustments.

Sarpagandha An Ayurvedic Home Remedy For High Blood Pressure

It is also called Ucch-Raktachaap, a traditional medicine that has a number of scientific background and is worth exploring. Many studies have proved the effectiveness of Sarpagandha managing high blood pressure and about its promising results. Rauwolfia serpentina is the primary ingredient of this ayurvedic home remedy and contains reserpine. Reserpine has anti hypertensive properties according to some studies based on effects of drugs and chemicals on living organisms. It improves blood flow by helping arteries to dilate and and reducing stress and anxiety which lastly contribute to high blood pressure.

Ashwagandha To Control High Blood Pressure

A small woody plant known by its botanical name is “Withania Somnifera” found mostly in India and North Africa. Also recognized as ‘ winter Cherry Or ‘Indian Ginseng' boosts medical prowess. India has a strong history of ayurveda and proven remedy with global recognition and Ashwagandha has a global reputation for addressing various health concerns and proved to be a non toxic herb. Ashwagandha helps the brain to calm down, with its chemical properties and also helps in reducing swelling, lower blood pressure, and supports the immune system.

Tulsi Leaf For Hypertension A Remedy For High Cholesterol

A significant part of ayurveda and has its special place in hindu households in India. There are three primary varieties of Tulsi found in India which combat any infections associated with liver, kidney or skin. Its antioxidants properties help to control blood pressure and present itself as the best ayurveda option for maintaining heart health. The eugenol in Tulsi fights against any substance that affects tightening of blood vessels resulting in lowering blood pressure. Several studies reported significant effects of Tulsi in high blood pressure and also found a handful in curing various other chronic diseases.

Triphala A Potent Medicine For High Blood Pressure

Triphala is a proven ayurvedic remedy for managing high blood pressure effectively. According to some studies, Triphala powder maintains optimal blood pressure, lowers cholesterol, and removes plaque from blood vessels. To balance hypertension you must consume 20 grams of soaked triphala powder with 2 tablespoons of honey.

Garlic Water To Control High Blood Pressure

Garlic water can naturally regulate and control high blood pressure by stimulating production of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide has a strong vasodilation effect that helps in blood circulation and reduces the pressure on the heart. Its benefits are not only segregated to blood pressure but also helps in maintaining cardiovascular disease. Since it has antioxidants properties it protects blood vessels too.