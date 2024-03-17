Hypertension Management Tips: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Control High Blood Pressure

Tulsi Leaf For Hypertension A Remedy For High Cholesterol









A significant part of ayurveda and has its special place in hindu households in India. There are three primary varieties of Tulsi found in India which combat any infections associated with liver, kidney or skin. Its antioxidants properties help to control blood pressure and present itself as the best ayurveda option for maintaining heart health. The eugenol in Tulsi fights against any substance that affects tightening of blood vessels resulting in lowering blood pressure. Several studies reported significant effects of Tulsi in high blood pressure and also found a handful in curing various other chronic diseases. Also Read - High Blood Pressure Management Tips: 7 Nighttime Routine To Prevent Blood Pressure Spikes At Night