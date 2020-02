1 / 6

You might be washing your hair regularly, but are you doing it correctly? You may be surprised to know this, but there are right and wrong ways of washing your hair. And like many, you may be unknowingly making shampoo mistakes that could lead to itchy scalp or even hair loss. On the other hand, shampooing your hair correctly can result in healthy and shiny locks. Below are a few mistakes that you could be making while washing your hair in the morning. • You don’t wet your hair wet before adding shampoo• You use your nails to wash your scalp. • You shampoo your entire head, including the tips of your hair • You give your hair a warm rinse after applying shampoo • You use hot water to rinse your hair • You condition your scalp and not your ends How to wash my hair the right way? This article will give you the 5 simple steps you should follow while cleansing your hair.