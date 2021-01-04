1 / 6

Nearly everyone experiences a headache once in a while, according to the World Health Organization. A headache is defined as pain in any region of the head. You may have a headache on one or both sides of the head and the cause, duration, and intensity of this pain can vary depending on the type of headache. Yes, there are different types of headaches. These include: tension headaches, cluster headaches, migraine headaches, allergy or sinus headaches, hormone headaches, caffeine headaches, exertion headaches, hypertension headaches, rebound headaches and post-traumatic headaches. In this article, we will talk about the causes and remedies for tension headaches. A tension headache is the most common type of headache and it is often triggered by stress. Cold temperatures, too much screen time, decreased water intake, lack of sleep, skipping meals, and alcohol are other factors that may also trigger tension headaches.A tension headache can cause dull and aching pain, stiffness around the neck and shoulder area, tenderness in the scalp and tightness or pressure across the forehead. An over-the-counter pain reliever (aspirin or ibuprofen) may help relieve the pain. But too much use of OTC medications may lead to “overuse” or “rebound” headaches, according to the Mayo Clinic. Luckily, there are several natural remedies to get rid of the tension headaches, without these side effects. Check them out: