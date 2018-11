1 / 5

Low pH affects your body at a cellular level. It makes you more vulnerable to poor sleep, fatigue, poor digestion, obesity and other health concerns like kidney stones, bone mass loss and cancer. However, you can raise your body pH. The ideal body pH is 7.35. Before making lifestyle and diet changes, especially if you are attempting to treat a health condition always consult a doctor. To restore the pH balance in the body things all you need are lemons, fruits, vegetables and water.