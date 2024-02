How Do You Mix Coconut Oil And Rosemary Oil For Hair?









Take two spoons of coconut oil in a bowl. Add 8-10 drops of essential rosemary oil and one spoon of castor oil. Mix well and apply it thoroughly from the scalp to split ends. Massage the scalp and use it on the hair for at least 1 hour to wash it. This mixture of rosemary and coconut oil twice weekly will solve many hair-related problems, making them thick and shiny. Also Read - Know The Right Way Of Using Coconut Oil From Beauty Expert