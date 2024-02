Almond Oil With Rosemary Oil For Lustrous Hair









If your hair looks dry and lifeless, apply rosemary and almond oil. Mixing these two oils and using them to your hair is very easy. All you have to do is combine both oils in equal quantities. Now, take oil in your palm, rub them together and massage your head with both hands. This will massage the scalp and affect the hair. If both oils are used regularly in this manner, this will increase the hair shine. Also Read - Liver Disease: Is It Possible For Lean People To Develop Fatty Liver? Experts State 7 Factors