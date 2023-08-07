How To Increase Longevity Through Exercise? 5 Tips For Men Over 50

Pexels-william-choquette-1954524-1

Old age will eventually make your bones and muscles weaker. But it does not have to be so. If you are aware of what needs to be done in order to keep your body fit even after the age of 50, you need not worry about bone density loss, arthritis or fractures. Experts recommend that people must start working on their bones and muscle strength from a young age but working out when you are old is said to be more crucial. It will help keep all kinds of age-related problems at bay. The more fit you are at old age, the longer you will live. According to researchers conducted by the US National Institute on Aging, men over age 50 must combine strength training and cardio to boost mobility and increase their longevity.