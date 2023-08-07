Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

How To Increase Longevity Through Exercise? 5 Tips For Men Over 50

When you are above 50, there are certain specific muscles you must work on and which you can only achieve with a combination of cardio and strength training.

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Published : August 7, 2023 5:09 PM IST

Pexels-william-choquette-1954524-1

Old age will eventually make your bones and muscles weaker. But it does not have to be so. If you are aware of what needs to be done in order to keep your body fit even after the age of 50, you need not worry about bone density loss, arthritis or fractures. Experts recommend that people must start working on their bones and muscle strength from a young age but working out when you are old is said to be more crucial. It will help keep all kinds of age-related problems at bay. The more fit you are at old age, the longer you will live. According to researchers conducted by the US National Institute on Aging, men over age 50 must combine strength training and cardio to boost mobility and increase their longevity.

Practice Deadlifts

Deadlifts are a difficult exercise and only a person who works out regularly can do it. Even if you are a beginner, work your way up gradually and then try practicing deadlifts. This exercise targets your legs, back and core muscles. For men above age 50, they are prone to experience disc injuries in the spine and this exercise can help prevent it.  Also Read - Breastfeeding After 6 Months: Benefits Of Extended Breastfeeding For Mother And Child

Carries

This exercise will helps men promote functional strength, engage multiple muscles and improve stability. It also helps engage the core muscles and strengthen the forearms.

Practice Squats

The main target of squats is the lower body. To be specific, it targets the hamstring muscles, quads, glutes and core. It is essential that men over 50 take extra care of their lower body. According to research, men tend to have less lower body strength and more upper body strength. Hence, the focus should be on both upper and lower body.  Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: How To Care For Your Breasts When The Baby Dies?

Bikes

The fan bike machine is an excellent equipment for both cardio and resistant training. It can help you build your lower body strength and leg muscles and it can help better your cardiovascular health.