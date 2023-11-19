How To Grow New Hair: 7 Tips To Grow Hair Naturally In Just 15 Days

What Causes Extreme Hair Fall

Extreme hair fall is not just a concerning health condition, it is a warning sign that your body is deprived of essential nutrients that it needs to function properly. Hair fall can be caused by several internal and external factors, such as poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle, bad air quality, etc. Although it is considered natural to lose 100 strands of hair daily, things can get worrisome when this increases to extreme hair fall issues (<100 hair strands daily). Addressing the root cause of hair fall is not only important to maintain your good looks, but also to help the body which is lacking essential nutrients. If you are someone who is a victim of extreme hair fall and is looking for remedies to grow them back, we got you. In this article, we take a look at some of the easy tips that one must consider incorporating in their life in order to grow new hair in just 2 weeks.