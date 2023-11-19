  • ENG

How To Grow New Hair: 7 Tips To Grow Hair Naturally In Just 15 Days

Extreme hair fall can be a sign that your body is deprived of essential vitamins that are required to keep your mane healthy and happy. If you are looking for tips to naturally grow your hair in just 2 weeks, here are 7 essential tips that you must follow.

Published : November 19, 2023 11:04 AM IST

What Causes Extreme Hair Fall

Extreme hair fall is not just a concerning health condition, it is a warning sign that your body is deprived of essential nutrients that it needs to function properly. Hair fall can be caused by several internal and external factors, such as poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle, bad air quality, etc. Although it is considered natural to lose 100 strands of hair daily, things can get worrisome when this increases to extreme hair fall issues (<100 hair strands daily). Addressing the root cause of hair fall is not only important to maintain your good looks, but also to help the body which is lacking essential nutrients. If you are someone who is a victim of extreme hair fall and is looking for remedies to grow them back, we got you. In this article, we take a look at some of the easy tips that one must consider incorporating in their life in order to grow new hair in just 2 weeks.

Can You Grow Your Hair In 2 Weeks?

Well, the answer depends on what is causing your hair to fall. In case your hair is lacking nutrients that can be fetched by tweaking your daily diet, or simple lifestyle habits, then of course you can re-grow your hair and cover those bald patches. However, sometimes hair fall can be caused by certain chronic health conditions such as PCOD, in these cases, you must visit a doctor and get treatment for the disease to control your hair fall. Also, follow these tips for more than 2 weeks to help your hair stay healthy throughout your life, and protect them from any kind of damage caused by external factors.

Eat A Healthy Diet

Eating a healthy diet is important when trying to manage hair fall issues. A healthy diet consists of the right amount of vitamins and minerals that your body needs to feed your hair. Some good foods to eat for hair growth include spinach, kale, salmon, and eggs. You can add a glass of protein-rich green smoothie or add enough nutrients to your lunch and dinner plate.

Massage Your Scalp

Massaging your scalp regularly will not only help you feel relaxed but also promote blood circulation on your scalp which can help in hair growth. If you want to include this routine in your hair care regime, try to use a natural oil, such as coconut oil or jojoba oil, and massage your scalp for 5-10 minutes each day. Rosemary oil is another excellent choice for hair growth.

Use A Mild Shampoo And Conditioner

It is important that you understand that hair growth can be promoted only when you are the owner of a clean scalp. A scalp with dead cells and dandruff can be a contributing factors to hair fall issues. This is why it is important to add a good quality (sulfate-free) shampoo and a mild conditioner to your haircare regime when trying to re-grow hair. Conditioning your hair helps to keep it hydrated and prevent breakage. Use a natural conditioner, such as coconut oil or aloe vera gel.

Drink Enough Water (Stay Hydrated)

Drinking water is not only important for your skin health but also for your hair. For those who are facing hair fall and are trying to get back new hair stands in 15 days (2 weeks), you must try to keep your body well hydrated with fresh juices, coconut water, and water. You can also add hair-friendly juices - take a blender add a whole amla (chopped), beetroot cubes, carrot, and ginger. Blend it well, strain the juice, and drink it on an empty stomach daily for 15 days, to see the amazing results that it can have for your hair health.

Avoid Heat Styling

Say goodbye to all those heat-styling tools when trying to stop hair fall and grow new hair strands. Heat styling can damage your hair and make your stands weak (prone to breakage). Try to dry your hair naturally, or use a hair-drying towel. Also, use your towel to curl your hair naturally. In this 15-day hair growth challenge avoid all kinds of heating tools that you use to style your hair.

Get Regular Trimming Done

Since we are on a 15-day hair growth challenge, you can get your hair trimming done for one time, but mark our words - regular trimming is important to keep hair fall at bay. How? It helps to prevent split ends, which can travel up the hair shaft and cause breakage. Aim to get a trim every 4-8 weeks.

Other Important Tips

It takes time to grow hair naturally. Don't get discouraged if you don't see results immediately. Just make sure to give your body enough sleep, manage your stress levels, add biotin-rich foods to your diet, and avoid smoking and drinking excessive alcohol. Always remember this mantra - with a little effort, you can grow your hair naturally and cover those bald patches permanently in just 15 days. All you need to do is to remain patient and consistent with your hair care routine.