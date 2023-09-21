Garlic Breath
Garlic not only makes your food taste better, but it also offers numerous health benefits. But we are also aware of the bad breath resulting from the consumption of garlic. This is due to the presence of sulfur compounds, particularly allicin. When these compounds break down, they produce foul-smelling gasses, causing halitosis or bad breath. The smell can linger on your breath for hours. So, what can you do to eliminate the garlic breath? Eat yogurt right after having garlic. According to a new study by researchers at The Ohio State University, yogurt has a strong deodorizing effect.
Their lab study results, published recently in the journal Molecules, showed that whole milk plain yogurt can prevent the volatile compounds responsible for garlic's pungent scent from escaping into the air. While both fat and protein components of yogurt were effective at trapping garlic odors, proteins showed a stronger deodorizing effect.
Here are 4 other ways to combat garlic breath: