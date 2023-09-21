  • ENG

How to Get Rid of Garlic Breath? Eat Yogurt Right Away

Are you avoiding garlic because it gives you bad breath? Here are 5 ways to get rid of garlic breath and enjoy the health benefits of garlic.

Updated : September 21, 2023

Garlic not only makes your food taste better, but it also offers numerous health benefits. But we are also aware of the bad breath resulting from the consumption of garlic. This is due to the presence of sulfur compounds, particularly allicin. When these compounds break down, they produce foul-smelling gasses, causing halitosis or bad breath. The smell can linger on your breath for hours. So, what can you do to eliminate the garlic breath? Eat yogurt right after having garlic. According to a new study by researchers at The Ohio State University, yogurt has a strong deodorizing effect. Their lab study results, published recently in the journal Molecules, showed that whole milk plain yogurt can prevent the volatile compounds responsible for garlic's pungent scent from escaping into the air. While both fat and protein components of yogurt were effective at trapping garlic odors, proteins showed a stronger deodorizing effect. Here are 4 other ways to combat garlic breath:

Eat Apple Or Lettuce

The enzymes in raw fruits and vegetables are also known to have a deodorization effect. A 2016 study showed that consuming apples or lettuce immediately after eating garlic helped reduce bad breath in participants.

Chew Gum

After your garlicky meal, chew gum for a minute or two to remove garlic particles from your teeth and get rid of garlic breath. You can discard that and chew another piece to freshen your breath.