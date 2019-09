1 / 6

Anger is a normal feeling and can have positive impacts on health. It is nature’s way of telling you that there are issues that you need to work on or problems you need to solve. But when this reaction becomes extreme and takes the form of physical altercations (shouting, throwing and breaking things), it can cause problems in daily life. Anger can easily become your default emotion of dealing with every life situation. This decreases your emotional range and emotional thinking. It is important that you control your anger before you do or say something that you would regret your whole life. Here are some simple techniques of controlling anger.