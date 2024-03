Benefits Of Putting Coconut Oil In Belly Button At Night









During the spring season, coconut oil is used in the navel to get good sleep. People who have insomnia should use coconut oil on their navel and sleep. Applying coconut oil to the navel also provides relief from stomach-related problems. This can strengthen the digestive system, which will reduce stomach problems. Applying coconut oil to the navel reduces fatigue and provides energy to the body. Along with this, applying coconut oil on the navel solves the problem of dry skin.