How High Humidity Affect The Skin

The impact of humidity on the skin may vary depending on the skin type. Humid weather, which means increased levels of moisture in the air, can be beneficial for people with dry skin, but it can make people with oily or combination skin prone to skin problems. On the other hand, low levels of humidity is bad for those who have dry skin. If the skin is normal or dry, higher humidity levels prevent the skin from drying out, making it softer, more nourished and supple in comparison to a drier climate. If the skin is oily, high humidity can cause excess sebum and oil on the skin, which can lead to congestion and clogged pores. This can cause acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. Humid environments can also increase the spread of bacteria that can cause acne. Experts warn against prolonged exposure to humid environments as it can cause a heat rash (which appear as red, itchy bumps on the skin). Here are some tips to avoid the negative effects of high humidity on the skin: