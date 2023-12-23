  • ENG

How Do You Deal With Inflammatory Bowel Disease? Explains Dr Sharad Malhotra

Dr Sharad Malhotra, Senior Consultant & HOD- Gastroenterology Hepatology & Therapeutic Endoscopy, Aakash Healthcare, sheds light on how IBD impacts patients' well-being.

Written by Tavishi Dogra | Updated : December 23, 2023 3:42 PM IST

(IBD) Inflammatory Bowel Disease

IBD takes a toll on mental and emotional aspects, highlighting the importance of understanding and supporting those living with IBD. Living with IBD often entails a constant battle against physical symptoms. From abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and fatigue to nutritional deficiencies, individuals with Crohn's or colitis face a myriad of challenges. The unpredictability of flare-ups can disrupt daily routines, making it difficult for patients to engage in work, social activities, or even simple tasks. The impact on the digestive system requires careful dietary management, with some patients having to navigate a complex relationship with food to avoid triggering symptoms.

Impact Of IBD

Beyond the physical challenges, IBD can significantly impact mental health. The chronic nature of the disease, coupled with the uncertainty of flare-ups, can lead to heightened stress and anxiety. Depression is also prevalent among individuals with IBD, as the constant management of symptoms and the potential impact on quality of life weigh heavily on their mental well-being. Coping with the emotional rollercoaster often requires a robust support system and access to mental health resources.

IBD Symptoms

The invisible nature of IBD symptoms can make it challenging for others to understand the extent of its impact. Patients may find themselves grappling with societal misconceptions and stigmas surrounding their condition. This lack of awareness can lead to isolation and frustration, emphasizing the need for increased public understanding.

Challenges Of IBD

Support networks play a pivotal role in helping individuals cope with the challenges of IBD. Whether from family, friends, or fellow patients, a robust support system can provide emotional reassurance and practical assistance. As we raise awareness, fostering understanding and empathy within communities becomes essential to break down barriers and create a more supportive environment for those living with IBD.

Conclusion

Crohn’s and Colitis serves as a reminder to acknowledge the complexities of living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease. From the physical struggles to the mental and emotional toll, individuals with IBD navigate a unique set of challenges. As a society, it is imperative to foster awareness, understanding, and support for those affected by IBD, promoting a more inclusive and compassionate environment for everyone.