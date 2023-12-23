How Do You Deal With Inflammatory Bowel Disease? Explains Dr Sharad Malhotra

(IBD) Inflammatory Bowel Disease









IBD takes a toll on mental and emotional aspects, highlighting the importance of understanding and supporting those living with IBD. Living with IBD often entails a constant battle against physical symptoms. From abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and fatigue to nutritional deficiencies, individuals with Crohn's or colitis face a myriad of challenges. The unpredictability of flare-ups can disrupt daily routines, making it difficult for patients to engage in work, social activities, or even simple tasks. The impact on the digestive system requires careful dietary management, with some patients having to navigate a complex relationship with food to avoid triggering symptoms.