Mental Well-being: The Silent Victim









In the pursuit of protecting patient rights, the mental well-being of doctors often takes a back seat. The relentless pressure and fear of litigation can take a toll on their mental health. Recognizing this, it becomes imperative to establish laws that assess a doctor's mental fitness to practice. Just as physical health is crucial, mental stability is equally vital for a doctor to provide effective and compassionate care. Also Read - Could Being Around Cats In Childhood Have A Link To Schizophrenia? Here's What A Study Found