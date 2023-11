Festive Crowding

Crowding occurs when the number of individuals exceeds the space available, resulting in adverse health outcomes, such as infectious diseases. Crowding may be temporary or long-term, impacting the intensity and duration of exposure to pathogens and the risk of transmission. Even temporary crowding in public areas such as trains and buses can propagate an outbreak of highly contagious agents. Overcrowding and festivals present the ideal environment for the transmission of infections.