How Can Women Gain Healthy Weight At Home? 5 Simple Tips To Note

Weight gain is a difficult task for some women. Reasons may be poor eating habits, high genetic metabolism or inadequate nutrient intake. Read on to find out what you may be doing wrong.

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Published : March 15, 2024 5:00 PM IST

Tips For Women To Gain Healthy Weight

The ability for a person to quickly lose weight or gain weight depends on their body, metabolism, diet and daily routine. Some people may gain weight very fast but not be able to lose weight while on the other hand, others may find it increasingly difficult to gain healthy weight. There is no reason to worry in the second scenario. Inability to gain healthy weight is because they have good metabolism that people usually inherit genetically, and healthy habits. However, some people do not gain weight because they do not eat enough. This again is a different scenario. But for both categories of people, here are some following suggestion that may help them become stronger and healthier.

Practice Strength Training

Strength training works wonders for both weight loss and weight gain. It means that your are training your muscles. Muscle training will help your body build it more and more and instead of gaining fat, you will gain muscle weight which is very important for everyone. It will ensure better bone health, muscle health, protect your from injuries and from bone-related diseases.

Eat More Protein Everyday

If you are trying to gain weight, you must eat more and more protein everyday. Proteins help you build muscles faster and this will increase your weight as well as your strength and stamina. Protein is also essential before and after workout because it helps the muscles recover.

Drink Nutritious Smoothie

Smoothies contain milk, lots of fruits, and cream and protein powder if necessary. This is an excellent drink to boost energy and induce healthy weight gain. Moreover, it will also give your body a boost of all the healthy vitamins that you require.