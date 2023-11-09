How Air Pollution Impacts Eyes: 5 Tips To Protect Your Eyes From Smog, Toxic Air In Delhi

Air Pollution And Eye Health: How Air Pollution Impacts Eyes

Delhi's air quality is deteriorating, making it difficult for the residents to even breathe. But is that it? Is pollution only affecting the respiratory system of the body? As per experts, pollution is also making it hard for your eyes to stay healthy. If you are waking up to watery and itchy eyes, visit a doctor immediately, as it may be a sign that air pollution is slowly harming your eyes. "Exposure to environmental pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and dust particles are making people prone to red, watery eyes and various eye allergies. It is important to support your eye health with easy tips," said Dr. VP Desmukh, Apollo, Delhi.