How Air Pollution Impacts Eyes: 5 Tips To Protect Your Eyes From Smog, Toxic Air In Delhi

Can you feel that burning sensation in your eyes or is your getting watery every now and then? Air pollution could be harming you! Scroll down to learn how you can keep your eyes protected from smog and toxic air.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : November 9, 2023 8:42 AM IST

Air Pollution And Eye Health: How Air Pollution Impacts Eyes

Delhi's air quality is deteriorating, making it difficult for the residents to even breathe. But is that it? Is pollution only affecting the respiratory system of the body? As per experts, pollution is also making it hard for your eyes to stay healthy. If you are waking up to watery and itchy eyes, visit a doctor immediately, as it may be a sign that air pollution is slowly harming your eyes. "Exposure to environmental pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and dust particles are making people prone to red, watery eyes and various eye allergies. It is important to support your eye health with easy tips," said Dr. VP Desmukh, Apollo, Delhi.

Wear Sunglasses (Protect Your Eyes From The Dust Particles)

It is advisable to not step out unnecessarily when the pollution levels in the national capital are at their peak. However, in case you still have reasons to go out, make sure to protect your eyes with proper sunglasses that block 100% of UV rays. Look for a label that says "UV400." You must not step out with bare eyes, as this could make your eyes get attacked by the pollutants, and later suffer from loss of eyesight. Also Read - Delhi News: Thick Blanket of Toxic And Polluted Air Engulfs National Capital, AQI Reaches 407

Keep Your Eyes Clean (Rinse Your Eyes With Water Or Saline Solution)

Air pollutants can enter your eyes, making it difficult for you to enjoy healthy eyesight. This is why if your eyes feel itchy or irritated, rinse them with cool water or saline solution. This will help to remove any pollutants that may be stuck in your eyes. Also, avoid rubbing your eyes every now and then. This habit can irritate the eyes, making it difficult for you to see properly. It can also increase your chances of developing infections.

Stay Away From Too-Much Screen Exposure

If you are someone who stays in front of the screen for quite a long time, make sure to take mini breaks, especially when pollution levels are at their peak. Staring at screens for long periods of time can dry out your eyes. Take breaks every 20 minutes to look away from your screen and focus on something far away.