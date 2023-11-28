How Active Can You Be During Pregnancy? 5 Safe Activities For All Three Trimesters

Safe Activities You Can Do When You Are Pregnant

Your life does not come to a standstill when you get pregnant. In fact, the opposite thing happens. This is when you will begin to take the best care of yourself, make sure to eat well, exercise regularly and stay happy so that your baby is happy and healthy too. You cannot stop doing the activities that you loved doing out of fear of hurting the unborn child. As your pregnancy progresses, your body also changes to protect the child from harm. Activities and exercises are actually good for you at this time.