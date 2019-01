1 / 5

Cankers sores are painful and they are also known as aphthous ulcers or aphthous stomatitis. You will spot them inside your lips or cheeks. They are usually white or yellow and can be seen surrounded by red and inflamed tissues. You may get canker sores due to stress and after eating acidic foods. Furthermore, hormonal imbalance, vitamin B12, zinc, folic acid, or iron deficiency can also be the culprits behind it. Hence, it is essential to tackle them at the right time. If you are looking out for an option then these home remedies can help you deal with your canker sores. You can eat foods which are abundant in vitamin B 12. Opt for sardines, tuna, fortified cereals and mushrooms.