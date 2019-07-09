1 / 7

Monsoon showers give us relief from the sweltering heat. The greenery looks enchanting drenched in rain. It is a blessing indeed, but sometimes the infections and ailments it brings along with it are quite punishing. The hot and humid weather during the monsoons is a perfect environment for bacteria and fungus to thrive. This hot and damp environment acts as a great host for mites too. During this season, skin disorders become common and worsens. Skin rashes, ringworms and fungal infections are inevitable during this time. Scabies is much more prevalent during monsoons. This is because the mites responsible for scabies thrive in this weather. These mites are not visible to human eye. Scabies is highly contagious, and the mites live on the surface of your skin where they lay eggs. This causes itchy red rashes. This disease can be transmitted through shared clothes, bedding or towels. Some people become resistant to its medication. If this happens to you your doctor may prescribe some other medication or you can try following some home remedies.We list below some home remedies that can provide relief from scabies.