1 / 6

Love relaxing under the sun? Sunlight is made up of many different types of radiation, but it is the ultraviolet radiation that causes a sunburn. Pigments called melanin absorb the UV radiation to shield your DNA from harm. Melanin gives your skin its colour. Wondering why your skin tans when you’re out in the sun? This happens because exposure to UV radiation speeds up the production of melanin. However, some UV rays can sneak past the melanin shield and damage your DNA and lead to the production of free radicals. And these free radicals can kill cells and result in sunburn. If you’re dealing with a painful, red sunburn, these 5 home remedies may help you get relief. Most of ingredients are easily available at home.