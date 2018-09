1 / 5

Apple cider vinegar helps in reducing inflammation and joint pain in people who have arthritis. People are using this remedy for joint pain since the olden times. Mix lukewarm water with the Apple Cider Vinegar and drink it regularly. You can use it externally to heal pain, apart from consuming the vinegar. For external use, mix coconut oil with Apple Cider Vinegar and massage the painful joints with the mixture. Apple Cider Vinegar helps to increase the absorption of calcium into the body as it contain acetic acid and when metabolized it also provides an alkalizing effect. Apple Cider Vinegar also contains vitamins and minerals.