Hip Stiffness Holding You Back? Try These 5 Yoga Poses For Better Mobility

Struggling with tight hips and limited movement? These simple yoga poses improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, ease pain, and restore smooth, comfortable hip mobility naturally.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 28, 2026 6:24 PM IST

Garland Pose (Malasana)

Garland Pose is a squat pose that directly exercises hips, lower back and ankles. It is useful in regaining the normal hip joint motion. Keep your feet a bit bit further than hip-width. Gradually bring yourself to a squat position with your heels against the floor where possible. Join your palms before your chest and press your elbows and knees gladly. The pose stretches the hips, enhances the flexibility and makes the lower body stronger. It also contributes to ease of stiffness that is brought about by a sedentary lifestyle.

Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

The happy baby pose is an easy and a relaxing position which opens the hips without straining the joints. Lay lying down and flex the knees back towards your chest. Keep the holds of your feet in your hands. Slide your knees towards the floor, ensuring that you have your back loose. The pose will relax tight hips, massage the lower back and increase the range of motion in the joints. It also aids to get rid of stress and tension in the body.  Also Read - Yoga For Men's Health: Butterfly Yoga Benefits For Married Men

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana) (1)

Bridge Pose makes the hip region stronger and it opens up the blood flow to the lower body. You should lie flat in the back position, with knee bent and feet touching the floor, space between hips is half a meter wide. Plant your feet and push your hips to the ground some how. Relax your shoulders and hold the pose taking several breaths. The pose enhances flexibility of the hips, strengthens the buttocks and promotes a better posture of the spine. It also assists in decreasing stiffness that is occasioned by weak hip muscles.

Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

Pigeon Pose is a wonderful posture that relieves the tension that is accumulated in the hip joints, and in individuals who may be tight because of stress or because of sitting. Start in a tabletop position. Bend your right knee forward and bring it close to your right wrist lengthening your left leg. Hold a straight back and move your upper body down gradually (as long as you feel comfortable). Repeat on the other side. It is a pose that focuses on deep hip muscles, enhances a range of motion and loosens it. It also aids in back pains of the lower back attributed to firm hips.  Also Read - Brandi Glanville Shares Rare Health Update After Claiming Parasite Disfigured Her Face: What We Know So Far

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

One of the most effective yoga practices in opening the tightness of hips and inner thighs is Butterfly Pose. It is a mildly stretching exercise of the hip joint and it becomes more flexible in due course. Sit on the floor in the straight position of the spine. Hold the soles of your feet together, relax your knees downwards. Use your hands to hold your feet. Either slowly kneel and kick up and down as a butterfly or keep your knees loose on the floor. The pose will alleviate stiffness of hips, increase blood flow in the pelvis, and alleviate pain associated with sitting too long. It also helps in enhanced posture.