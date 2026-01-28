Hip Stiffness Holding You Back? Try These 5 Yoga Poses For Better Mobility

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)









One of the most effective yoga practices in opening the tightness of hips and inner thighs is Butterfly Pose. It is a mildly stretching exercise of the hip joint and it becomes more flexible in due course. Sit on the floor in the straight position of the spine. Hold the soles of your feet together, relax your knees downwards. Use your hands to hold your feet. Either slowly kneel and kick up and down as a butterfly or keep your knees loose on the floor. The pose will alleviate stiffness of hips, increase blood flow in the pelvis, and alleviate pain associated with sitting too long. It also helps in enhanced posture.