Hip Stiffness Holding You Back? Try These 5 Yoga Poses For Better Mobility

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana) (1)
Bridge Pose makes the hip region stronger and it opens up the blood flow to the lower body. You should lie flat in the back position, with knee bent and feet touching the floor, space between hips is half a meter wide. Plant your feet and push your hips to the ground some how. Relax your shoulders and hold the pose taking several breaths. The pose enhances flexibility of the hips, strengthens the buttocks and promotes a better posture of the spine. It also assists in decreasing stiffness that is occasioned by weak hip muscles.