1 / 6

What you eat after exercise is almost as crucial as the workout itself. Consuming protein after exercise can help your muscles recover and grow. It is recommended to eat 10 to 20 grams of protein after exercising. Not just after hitting the gym, but we should eat high-quality protein at every meal. Because it is the protein that makes up the building blocks of organs, muscles, skin, hormones and almost everything that matters in your body. While increasing your muscle mass and strength, protein can also help you lose weight and belly fat. A diet high in protein is also linked to lower blood pressure and lower risk of diabetes. As you are now aware of the benefits of eating protein, you might start searching for protein rich food. Here are 5 high-protein foods you can grab as post-workout snack.