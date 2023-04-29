High Estrogen In Men: 5 Signs That Indicate Hormonal Imbalance
The hormones in the human body fluctuate a lot. This happens to both men and women. In case of men, sometimes, the level of estrogen may be more than the normal amount. On that note, we should be aware of the fact that both men and women have both estrogen and testosterone in them. The only difference is in the quantity. Both these hormones play a role in the proper development and fucntioning of our reproductive organs. But, when there is an imbalance between the hormones, it leads to health problems. Similarly, a spike in estrogen levels in men can lead to a host of problems.