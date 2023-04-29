Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

High Estrogen In Men: 5 Signs That Indicate Hormonal Imbalance

What happens when men have an abnormally high level of estrogen in the body?

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Published : April 29, 2023 3:22 PM IST

High Estrogen In Men: 5 Signs That Indicate Hormonal Imbalance

The hormones in the human body fluctuate a lot. This happens to both men and women. In case of men, sometimes, the level of estrogen may be more than the normal amount. On that note, we should be aware of the fact that both men and women have both estrogen and testosterone in them. The only difference is in the quantity. Both these hormones play a role in the proper development and fucntioning of our reproductive organs. But, when there is an imbalance between the hormones, it leads to health problems. Similarly, a spike in estrogen levels in men can lead to a host of problems.

Stress

Hormonal problems can lead to multiple health issues and these problems in turn can impact their mental state. It could lead to stress, anxiety and depression.

Increase In Body Fat

Firstly, the above mentioned health problems can disrupt the normal activities of a person leading to weight gain. Secondly, high level of estrogen in a man’s body can put pressure on the cells to produce insulin and eventually the body might become insulin-resistant. This can increase the level of glucose in the body and lead to weight gain.