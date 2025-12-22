Select Language

High Cholesterol To Winter Heart Attack: Serious Health Conditions Your Hands May Reveal

Our hands can tell a lot about our health. These health conditions are precisely indicated by our hands.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : December 22, 2025 4:11 PM IST

1/6

Health Conditions That  Your Hands Could Possibly Be Indicating

Hands are one of the organs that can indicate several clues about a person's overall health. The indicators can manifest as some changes in nail color, shape and texture. Apart from this the people may also see a discoloration in skin, joint pain, and tremors too can also indicate various underlying conditions related to a person’s health. Some instances may include indications like pale nails which might suggest anemia, while yellow nails may reflect liver problems or fungal infections. Joint pain or swelling in the hands can be a sign can be a sign log arthritis. Unexplained hand tremors could be linked to thyroid issues or other even neurological conditions. Let us look at few conditions that our hands can tell .

3/6

Hypothyroidism

 Hypothyroidism is one of the most common diseases that the world is facing these days, it is known to cause numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hands because it’s conceived to nerve damage.

TRENDING NOW

5/6

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Arthritis can cause inflammation and pain in the joints of the fingers and wrists, leading to stiffness and swelling.  