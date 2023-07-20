Sign In
High Cholesterol Symptoms: These 7 Signs In Eyes Can Tell If You Have High Cholesterol

Be aware of these 7 signs and symptoms of high cholesterol that may appear in your eyes.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : July 20, 2023 5:51 PM IST

What Is High Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in the blood. Your body needs it to function properly, make cells and produce certain hormones. However, having too much cholesterol in your blood can negatively affect your health. A heavy buildup of this fatty deposit in your blood vessels occurs when your LDL cholesterol levels are too high or your HDL cholesterol levels are too low. These unusual fat deposits in the wall of the arteries can make it difficult for enough blood to flow through your arteries. This could be fatal or it could result in issues throughout your entire body, especially in your heart and brain. Here are some warning signs and symptoms of high cholesterol that you should be aware of.

Symptoms Of High Cholesterol

Typically, high cholesterol comes with zero-to-mild symptoms. The majority of the time, it only results in emergencies. For instance, the harm brought on by high cholesterol can result in a heart attack or stroke. Usually, these things don't happen until your arteries start to build up plaque as a result of excessive cholesterol. Atherosclerosis (a condition caused by high cholesterol) can make arteries smaller, allowing for less blood flow. Your artery lining's structure changes as a result of plaque formation. There might be severe repercussions from this.

Can Symptoms Appear In Your Eyes Too?

Yes, some of the signs of high cholesterol can also appear in your eyes and timely medical intervention is important to keep your health safe from the complications that high cholesterol can cause inside your body. Scroll down to know what can happen to your eyes when your cholesterol levels goes out of control.

High Cholesterol Symptoms In Eyes

Eye issues such as hazy vision, spotting black patches, eye pain, and more might be signs of high cholesterol. There are other ways that the eyes might be impacted that don't alter how you see. One such illustration is xanthelasma, the most prevalent eye condition linked to cholesterol that causes the skin around the eyes to turn yellow.

Raised Yellowish Area Around The Eyes

Xanthelasma, a flat or slightly raised yellowish patch around the eyes or next to the nose, is a fairly typical symptom of excessive cholesterol that one may easily perceive in their eye. Under the skin, cholesterol deposits lead to deposits. Your vision is not impacted by xanthelasmas.

Blocked Veins

A light-sensitive tissue in the back of your eye is called the retina. The retinal artery and retinal vein provide the retina with blood. A retinal vein occlusion occurs when the vein becomes occluded. A retinal artery occlusion, commonly referred to as a stroke, occurs when the artery becomes clogged.