High Cholesterol Symptoms: These 7 Signs In Eyes Can Tell If You Have High Cholesterol

What Is High Cholesterol?
Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in the blood. Your body needs it to function properly, make cells and produce certain hormones. However, having too much cholesterol in your blood can negatively affect your health. A heavy buildup of this fatty deposit in your blood vessels occurs when your LDL cholesterol levels are too high or your HDL cholesterol levels are too low. These unusual fat deposits in the wall of the arteries can make it difficult for enough blood to flow through your arteries. This could be fatal or it could result in issues throughout your entire body, especially in your heart and brain. Here are some warning signs and symptoms of high cholesterol that you should be aware of.