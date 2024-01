Immune System Boost









Vitamin C, present in cranberries, is well-known for its immune-boosting properties. Consuming an adequate amount of vitamin C helps the body fight off infections and supports the immune system. Incorporating cranberries into your diet during cold and flu seasons can be a delicious way to give your immune system an extra layer of defence.