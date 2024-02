What Is High Cholesterol?









Before we get into the Ayurvedic solutions for cholesterol, it's necessary to grasp what high cholesterol is and what it means for our health. Cholesterol comes in two forms - LDL (low-density lipoprotein) and HDL (high-density lipoprotein). High LDL cholesterol could result in plaque accumulating in your arteries, thereby increasing heart disease risks. Conversely, HDL cholesterol is the 'good' kind as it aids in flushing LDL cholesterol from your bloodstream. Therefore, it's crucial to maintain suitable levels of both these cholesterol types for heart health. Also Read - High Cholesterol Control Tips: 7 Yoga Asanas To Flush Out Excessive Cholesterol Naturally Without Medication