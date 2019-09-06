1 / 6

Name one skincare buddy that should be part of your routine even if in your make-up even you have a flawlessly glowing skin (no prize for guessing though!). We are talking about sunscreen here. Well, while most of us wear it during the hot and sultry summer days, the truth is, we should be using this skincare product all the year round. This is because the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun never cease to be. They are present on cold and cloudy days too.There are two types of ultraviolet rays: UVA and UVB rays. While UVA rays penetrate deep into your skin, and up your risk of skin cancer or hasten the ageing process, UVB rays are responsible for sunburn. The intensity of UVB rays changes with temperature. They are likely to hit you worst during the summer. However, this is not the case with UVA rays. Always look for a sunscreen, that protects you from both UVA and UVB rays. They are labelled as broad spectrum sunscreen. Also, look for the SPF while picking up a sunblock. In the Indian climatic conditions, experts recommend an average of 30.However, protecting your skin from sun damage isn’t the only thing that a sunscreen does. That’s why you must use at all times of the year.