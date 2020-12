1 / 8

Is tossing and turning part of your late-night ritual? Are you not getting enough sleep every day? A healthy sleep schedule is just as vital as a healthy diet and regular exercise. But people tend to overlook this very important factor. Insomnia and other sleep disorders have become more common than ever. If you thought sleep deprivation is okay as long as it doesn’t affect your health, you need to read this article to know about the detrimental effects of not getting enough sleep.