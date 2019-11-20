1 / 6

With air quality index standing in ‘poor’ category across many cities, air pollution has reached an alarming state in the country. That’s why schools and colleges are having to be shut temporarily and the only option to guard yourself against pollution is to lock yourself up at home the conditions outside get better. But what if the indoor air quality isn’t good either? According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, air quality inside the home should be managed properly as it can be two to five times worse than the outdoors, thanks to everyday objects such as paint and adhesives used at home. They release toxic organic compounds. Exposure to these components can cause short-term effects such as nose and throat irritation, dizziness, headaches and fatigue. Long-term effects, on the hand, include cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, and even cancer. With so many pollutants and allergens roaming around in the house, here are a few effective strategies to help improve your indoor air quality.