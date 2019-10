1 / 6

If you don’t have weight or dumbbells at home but looking to do some hardcore arm workout, stress not because it’s possible. In fact, fitness experts say that when you try to build arm muscles without any equipment, you put your biceps to the test. You then use your own body weight as equipment and work on your arms. The equipment-free workout at home may not target all the muscles, but it does target the shoulders and triceps. As these exercises are a mix of planks and push-ups, you have to use your core strength to get with it. Thus, it’s a plus for you.