What Are Cervical Ribs?









Cervical ribs are an extra set of ribs that some people have in their neck area, explains Dr Krishna Chaitanya, lead consultant -- vascular and endovascular surgery. He adds that while not widely known, this condition can have various effects on a person's health. "Typically, humans have 12 pairs of ribs that protect the vital organs in the chest. Some individuals, however, may develop an additional pair of ribs in the neck region, above the first rib. These are known as cervical ribs," says the doctor.