Lemon is a fruit that’s probably the best supporter! It is used with herbs and spices, over salads and dishes, in sauces and spreads. Lemon is the best natural preservative that you can have. A rich source of vitamin C, it can prevent serious health conditions like scurvy caused by vitamin C deficiency. With many such health benefits, it’s hardly consumed alone for its sour taste. It boosts health and help body to fight against diseases and infections. Here’s why you must include lemon in your diet one way or the other.