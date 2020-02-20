1 / 6

Hirsutism — also known as excessive hair in unusual areas — can occur due to hormonal changes. It is estimated to affect about 5-10% of women of all ages. Excessive hair growth may be caused by genetics, as well as certain medical conditions. You may be more likely to have unwanted hair growth if your mother, sister, or other female relative also has it. Women with this condition have higher-than-normal levels of androgens, including testosterone. Too many androgens can cause male-pattern hair growth and other male characteristics, such as a deep voice. Thus, women with this condition have excess hair in areas where it’s typically seen in men, such as the face and lower abdomen. This condition is common among women of Mediterranean, South Asian, and Middle Eastern heritage. Excessive or unwanted hair caused by hirsutism is usually coarse and dark. There are many unwanted hair removal techniques such as waxing, shaving, and depilatories. But why use such painful methods when you have other less painful methods. That too right in your kitchen. Here are some effective home remedies for removing facial hair.