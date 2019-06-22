1 / 5

Iron deficiency causes anaemia. This is a well-known fact now. And, to stay away from this condition, people try to increase their intake of iron-rich foods like spinach, red meat, pumpkin etc. But, they don’t know that doing that can not only help them get rid of anaemia but also can lower body’s cholesterol levels, says a study published in the journal PLOS Medicine. According to WHO, high cholesterol levels are majorly responsible for cardiovascular disease and stroke, causing around 2.6 million deaths each year globally. Iron is a mineral significant for transportation of oxygen in the blood. It also regulates your body temperature, immune system, and keeps the gastrointestinal function optimal. According to National Institute of Health, an adult male should have at least 8 mg iron a day and an adult should have 18 mg of this useful mineral. If your body is iron deficient, you may be at risk of developing various types of diseases and conditions characterised by extreme fatigue, weakness, headaches, pale skin etc. Iron deficiency may occur due to blood loss, a lack of iron in your diet, body’s inability to absorb this mineral, and pregnancy. Here we tell you about conditions may occur you your body doesn’t have enough of this mineral.