Deep breathing heals on many levels. When you breath deeply, your diaphragm drops downward, rib cage expands, and this creates more space for the lungs to inflate. The oxygen flow in your body will increase if you master the art of deep breathing. This will eventually make you calm and relaxed. From improving your respiratory system to affecting your mental state for better, deep breathing does it all for your better health. Therefore, here we tell you reasons to start breathing better and deeper.