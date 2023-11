Deep Belly Breathing

Deep belly breathing, also known as diaphragmatic breathing, forms the foundation for effective pranayama. This technique encourages deep, slow breaths that engage the diaphragm, the primary muscle responsible for breathing. By breathing deeply into the abdomen, you maximize your lung capacity and enhance the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in your lungs. This technique is especially helpful in conditions of poor air quality because it helps you make the most of each breath.