Use The Power Of Visualization









Incorporate visual aids such as diagrams and figures to aid comprehension and enhance memory retention, particularly in subjects like science and mathematics. Encourage your child to create their own diagrams and visual representations of key concepts, fostering a deeper understanding of the material. By immersing themselves in visual learning aids, students can reinforce their knowledge and recall information more effectively. Also Read - Bladder Cancer: What are the causes of this cancer? How do you reduce the risk of bladder cancer?