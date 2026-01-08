Heat Therapy Benefits









Heat therapy, also known as thermotherapy is a traditional treatment that uses heated pads, warm soaks or thermal ultrasound ranging from 36 per cent to 45 per cent to increase blood flow through vasodilation. Heat therapy is a popular treatment for treating certain medical conditions like fibromyalgia, arthritis or lower back pain. This traditional treatment can also reduce anxiety, edema, sore joints, tired muscle and enhance collagen extensibility. Recent studies suggest that using heat therapy can rewire the nervous system which offers an effective way to protect your body from anxiety and burnout. Here are five heat therapy hacks for stress relief: