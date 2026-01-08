Select Language

5 Heat Therapy Hacks For Stress Relief

Heat therapy is a popular treatment for treating certain medical conditions like fibromyalgia, arthritis or lower back pain. It can also reduce anxiety, edema, sore joints, tired muscle and enhance collagen extensibility.

Heat Therapy Benefits

Hot Water Immersion

Hot water immersion is a therapy that involves submerging your body in warm water to promote relaxation and help the body release toxins. This therapeutic process can ease stiff muscles and relieve joint pains. Most importantly it activates the nervous system to reduce stress and support your overall wellbeing. Also Read - 5 natural remedies to beat stress

Sauna Cold Plunge

Sauna cold plunge is a combination of heat and cold therapy in which you alternate 15 minutes of intense heat and 60 seconds of cold plunges before you go to bed. It is a treatment that stimulates blood flow and improves circulation throughout the body. The heat from the sauna can increase your blood vessels allowing more blood, oxygen, and nutrients to be delivered to the skin and muscles resulting in reduced stress.

Thermal Clothing

For individuals finding difficulty to tolerate sauna, they can try using thermal pants or lower body immersion which is a process to reduce body heat temperature by wearing thermal clothing. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, “Heat acclimation (HA) improves the capacity of an individual to dissipate heat via augmented sweating increases the capacity for heat storage by reducing body temperature and reduces the negative thermal sensations. The benefits of HA include enhanced endurance performance improved thermal comfort and a reduction in the likelihood of heat illness.” Also Read - Beat exam stress with these top 10 tips (Gallery)

Soaking In Hot Tub

Soaking in 40-degree water for 20 minutes has the potential to help release tension in your body. The soothing effect of warm water has been known to relieve emotional, physical and mental stress.