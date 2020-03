1 / 6

A burning sensation in your chest just behind your breastbone that usually starts after you eat might be heartburn. Heartburn is a common symptom of acidity or acid reflux. Heartburn is a burning pain in the middle of the chest. It may start in your stomach and move to your abdomen or chest, or even up into your throat. The burning sensation may last from a few minutes to several hours. Acidity is a very common problem. It occurs when there is excess secretion of acids in the gastric glands of the stomach, producing gas. If you have acidity every day, it is a sign of poor digestive system. In addition to heartburn, acidity many also lead to bad breath, stomachache and other symptoms.But don’t take antacids every time you get acidic. Instead try these natural remedies.