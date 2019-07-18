1 / 6

Air pollution not only has an effect on the environment but also on your health. It has already been linked to neurological problems like Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's as well as diabetes. Now researchers have found a connection between air pollution or proximity to traffic and the risk of atherosclerosis. The results of a two-year study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study said that air pollution can lead to a higher risk of atherosclerosis, a condition that can lead to serious cardiovascular conditions like high blood pressure, heart diseases and heart attacks. The study was conducted over a period of two years with participants ranging from 25 to 92 years old. They examined people on the basis of their coronary artery calcium and coronary heart disease score to establish this link. Atherosclerosis itself is the build-up of plaque inside your artery walls. But, with time, it can lead to more serious heart problems as it restricts blood flow to your heart. This study proves that you need to keep your heart healthy and arteries cleansed. So, here are some foods you should add to your diet to avoid these heart problems by keeping your arteries clear of plaque build-up.