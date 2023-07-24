Heart Health Diet: Foods To Regulate Good Heart Health For Men Over 50

Risk Of Heart Health In Men Over 50
The risk of heart health in men over 50 increases due to various factors. As age advances, men may experience physiological changes, such as decreased metabolism and hormone fluctuations, leading to higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices and smoking habits further compound the risk. Family history and genetics play a significant role, as men with a family history of heart disease face higher susceptibility. Additionally, stress, obesity, diabetes, and lack of regular exercise contribute to cardiovascular risks. To mitigate these risks, adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular physical activity and routine health check-ups, is essential for men over 50.