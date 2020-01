1 / 6

Cholesterol is essential for our body to build healthy cells. It is a waxy substance found in your blood. There are two major forms of cholesterol: High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol also called "good" cholesterol and Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as "bad" cholesterol. Cholesterol helps in keeping cell membranes intact, aids in metabolism of vitamins A, D, E and K. It also needed to produce hormones such as cortisol, estrogen and testosterone. However, high levels of cholesterol can lead to development of fatty deposits in your blood vessels and increase your heart disease risk. Blood cholesterol levels above 200 milligrams per 100 ml of blood are linked to high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases. Fortunately, there are a few herbs that can help control your blood cholesterol levels. They are –