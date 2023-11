Unusual Coughing At Night

If you are someone who is waking up from deep sleep just because of coughing, then you must consider taking this as a sign that your heart is in danger, or at risk of suffering an attack. A cough that doesn't go away can say so much about your heart, and this is mainly due to the fact that heart damage can cause fluid to build up in the lungs, which can irritate the airways and cause a cough.